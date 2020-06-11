-
Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Matt Kuchar hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Tyler Duncan, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even-par for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Kuchar's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Kuchar hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kuchar at 1 over for the round.
