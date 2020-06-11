-
-
Matt Jones posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
Matt Jones hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Jones finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Matt Jones had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matt Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Jones chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Jones's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.