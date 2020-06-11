In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Mark Hubbard hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 26th at 3 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

Hubbard hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hubbard's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 441-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hubbard had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.