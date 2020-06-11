In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Marc Leishman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Leishman got a double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 12th, Leishman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Leishman at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Leishman's 161 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Leishman had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Leishman's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Leishman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Leishman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.