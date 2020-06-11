-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 37th at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hughes had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Hughes hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.
