Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Glover finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Ian Poulter, and Brian Harman are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Abraham Ancer, Branden Grace, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 14th, Lucas Glover chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Glover's tee shot went 278 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 152 yards to the intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Glover had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Glover chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Glover's 158 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Glover had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Glover hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 3 under for the round.