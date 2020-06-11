In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Louis Oosthuizen hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Oosthuizen's 120 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Oosthuizen had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Oosthuizen's 160 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.