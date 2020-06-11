Lanto Griffin hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 147th at 7 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Griffin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 4 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Griffin at 3 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Griffin hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Griffin to 4 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 5 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Griffin's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Griffin hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th. This moved Griffin to 7 over for the round.