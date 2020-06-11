Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 61st at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Ian Poulter, and Brian Harman are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Abraham Ancer, Branden Grace, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 4 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Lee hit his 94 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 253 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.