Kramer Hickok putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kramer Hickok hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his day tied for 57th at 1 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Kramer Hickok's 171 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kramer Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 under for the round.
