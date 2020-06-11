-
-
Kevin Tway shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Tway hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 68th at 3 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 279 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Tway chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Tway took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and two putting for double bogey. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Tway hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.