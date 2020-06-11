-
Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin, Jhonattan Vegas, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 274 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Streelman chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
Streelman got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Streelman's 192 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 1 under for the round.
