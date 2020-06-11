  • Kevin Na shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Na’s tight approach leads to birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.