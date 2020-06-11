In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Na hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 75th at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Na hit his 103 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Na's 150 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Na chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Na hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Na at even-par for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Na hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Na had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Na hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Na to 2 over for the round.