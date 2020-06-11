-
-
Kevin Kisner putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
Kevin Kisner hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Jordan Spieth, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Kevin Kisner had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Kisner hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Kisner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.