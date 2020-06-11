-
Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Keith Mitchell hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Brian Harman, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Mitchell got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Mitchell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Mitchell at 3 under for the round.
