Keith Clearwater hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Clearwater finished his day tied for 144th at 6 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Clearwater had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Clearwater to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Clearwater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clearwater to 2 over for the round.

Clearwater got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clearwater to 3 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Clearwater reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Clearwater reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Clearwater at 3 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Clearwater's tee shot went 226 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Clearwater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clearwater to 5 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Clearwater's his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.