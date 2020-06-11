-
-
Keegan Bradley shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 third, Bradley's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.