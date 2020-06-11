In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Thomas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Jhonattan Vegas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Xander Schauffele, Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Jordan Spieth, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 first, Justin Thomas hit his 144 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Thomas's 106 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thomas had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 155 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.