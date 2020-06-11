In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Rose hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Justin Rose chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Rose's 169 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Rose hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Rose hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Rose had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Rose's 114 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rose to 7 under for the round.