  • Justin Rose putts himself to a 7-under 63 in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Rose sticks approach to set up birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.