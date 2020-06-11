Josh Teater hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 111th at 2 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 over for the round.

Teater got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Teater to 3 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Teater reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Teater had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 3 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Teater hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Teater got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Teater to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Teater's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.