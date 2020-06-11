In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under with Xander Schauffele, Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Spieth got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Spieth's 91 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Spieth had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spieth hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 11th. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Spieth's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Spieth had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.