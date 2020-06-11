  • Jordan Spieth shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth birdies No. 17 at Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.