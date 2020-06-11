-
Jon Rahm shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm chips in for birdie at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rahm hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 first. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Rahm chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Rahm's tee shot went 218 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Rahm missed the green on his first shot on the 199-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 under for the round.
