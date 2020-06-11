-
John Senden rebounds from poor front in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, John Senden hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Senden finished his round tied for 57th at 1 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the par-4 12th, John Senden's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved John Senden to even-par for the round.
Senden hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Senden to even for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Senden reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt saving par. This put Senden at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Senden had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Senden hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Senden to 1 under for the round.
