In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 14th, Dahmen's 120 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Dahmen had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Dahmen's 173 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.