Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 114th at 2 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas, Tyler Duncan, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a 323 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Niemann chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Niemann's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 78 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to 3 over for the round.