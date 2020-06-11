-
-
Jimmy Walker finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jimmy Walker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 47th at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Walker got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Walker got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Walker hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Walker's 160 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.