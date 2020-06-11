Jim Herman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 75th at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Herman hit his tee shot 280 yards to the fairway bunker on the 483-yard par-4 third. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Herman's tee shot went 226 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Herman had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Herman's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

Herman's tee shot went 308 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.