Jim Furyk shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Furyk hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Jordan Spieth, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Furyk hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Furyk had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Furyk's 88 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 3 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Furyk hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 4 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 3 under for the round.
