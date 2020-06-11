Jhonattan Vegas hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round in 2nd at 6 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Vegas had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Vegas's 154 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 first, Vegas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Vegas chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Vegas had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 6 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Vegas's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 6 under for the round.