In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jazz Janewattananond hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his round tied for 76th at even par; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Janewattananond reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Janewattananond's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 2 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Janewattananond's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Janewattananond had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Janewattananond to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Janewattananond had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 3 under for the round.

Janewattananond got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Janewattananond's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to even-par for the round.