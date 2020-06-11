-
Jason Kokrak posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Kokrak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Kokrak finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Jason Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Kokrak had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
