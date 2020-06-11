-
Jason Dufner shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jason Dufner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Abraham Ancer, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 second, Dufner's 79 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Dufner had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Dufner's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
