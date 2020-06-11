-
Jason Day shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Day hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 77th at even par; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a 333 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Day chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 third, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 under for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even for the round.
