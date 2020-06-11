-
J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, J.T. Poston hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Poston's 177 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Poston hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
Poston hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 2 under for the round.
