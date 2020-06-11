J.J. Henry hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Henry finished his round in 73rd at 5 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Ian Poulter, and Brian Harman are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Abraham Ancer, Rory Sabbatini, Branden Grace, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 2 over for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Henry chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henry to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 16th, Henry missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Henry to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Henry had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henry to 2 over for the round.

Henry got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 3 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Henry's 83 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Henry to 5 over for the round.