Ian Poulter hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Poulter had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Poulter hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Poulter's 146 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Poulter had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 5 under for the round.

Poulter tee shot was a drop and his approach went 46 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poulter to 4 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Poulter missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Poulter to 4 under for the round.