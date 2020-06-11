-
Henrik Norlander finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 63rd at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 565-yard par-5 first, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Norlander to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 second, Norlander's 77 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Norlander hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norlander at 1 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Norlander hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
