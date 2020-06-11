In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Harry Higgs hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 77th at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Higgs chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.

Higgs hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Higgs hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Higgs's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Higgs's tee shot went 167 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.