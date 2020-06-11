In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Harris English hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 90th at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On his second stroke on the 565-yard par-5 first, English went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 389-yard par-4 second, English went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved English to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, English's 214 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, English hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved English to 2 over for the round.

English got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, English had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 2 over for the round.