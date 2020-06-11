Harold Varner III hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Varner III finished his round tied for 1st at 7 under with Justin Rose; Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harold Varner III hit his next to the left intermediate rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 first. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Varner III had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Varner III's 142 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Varner III had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 16th, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Varner III's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 7 under for the round.