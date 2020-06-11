-
-
Graeme McDowell shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Graeme McDowell hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.
McDowell got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, McDowell's 174 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.
McDowell tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McDowell to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, McDowell had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.