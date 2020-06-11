-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Gary Woodland in the first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland jars 15-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Gary Woodland makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Woodland finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, and Bryson DeChambeau; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; and Abraham Ancer and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Gary Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Woodland's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woodland had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 5 under for the round.
