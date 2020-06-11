-
Franklin Corpening shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Franklin Corpening hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Corpening finished his day tied for 94th at 1 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Corpening had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Corpening to 1 under for the round.
Corpening tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough and his approach went 53 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Corpening to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Corpening had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Corpening to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Corpening's 98 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Corpening to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Corpening had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Corpening to even-par for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Corpening's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
