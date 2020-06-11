-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Erik van Rooyen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 110th at 2 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, van Rooyen hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 13th green, van Rooyen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van Rooyen at 2 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, van Rooyen chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept van Rooyen at 1 over for the round.
Van Rooyen his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.
