Emiliano Grillo hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 130th at 3 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Grillo had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 190-yard par-3 green 13th, Grillo suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Grillo's 160 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

Grillo tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 2 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.