In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 41st at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Brian Harman, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Frittelli's 162 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Frittelli had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

Frittelli tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Frittelli's 159 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Frittelli had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.