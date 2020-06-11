  • Dustin Johnson shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson nearly aces No. 16 at Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.