Dustin Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 60th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Johnson hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 565-yard par-5 first, Johnson went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson's tee shot went 250 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.