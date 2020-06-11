Doug Ghim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 92nd at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ghim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Ghim went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Ghim's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Ghim had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Ghim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Ghim's 77 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.