In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Doc Redman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ian Poulter and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Redman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Redman hit a tee shot 240 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Redman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Redman's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Redman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Redman had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Redman's 174 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Redman hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 under for the round.