In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 78th at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, and Justin Thomas are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 237 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

McCarthy his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, McCarthy chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McCarthy at even-par for the round.